‘Send us your photos and memories’, plea to shoppers as Queensgate celebrates 40th anniversary
Managers at Peterborough’s Queensgate are appealing to residents to help celebrate the shopping centre’s 40th anniversary.
The centre hopes Peterborough people will share their memories and photographs from within or outside Queensgate, to form part of a celebratory display.
A gallery of memories, photographs, brochures and videos from the past 40 years is to be displayed in the centre to mark each decade - and Queensgate has invited the public to be a part of it.
The centre opened in March 9, 1982 and so began the creation of many memories and events for visitors to the centre from first dates, to first jobs; art installations to memorials and not forgetting the occasional celebrity visit.
Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “This is a particularly exciting year for Queensgate as we celebrate 40 years of service to Peterborough.
“We know that the centre forms part of many special memories and moments in people’s lives over the past forty years.
“We’d be delighted for people to share these with us and help create a display for all generations of visitors to enjoy.”
Anyone who has a photo or video that features Queensgate and who would like to submit it to be considered for the display, should email [email protected] or post to: Queensgate Shopping Centre Management, Long Causeway, Peterborough PE1 1NT (original copies cannot be returned).
Further details of events and activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary, including the opening date of the gallery, will be announced in the coming weeks.