Survey ranks Peterborough College among UK's top 10 percent

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 14:10 BST
Results show group’s commitment to students

The education group that runs Peterborough College has been named as one of the top performing further education institutes in the country.

The accolade comes after an impressive showing for the Inspire Education Group, which also runs Stamford College, in the annual National Achievement Rate Tables.

The results ranked the Inspire Education Group as follows:

Peterborough College, which has been ranked among the UK's top 10 percent of further education institutes
Peterborough College, which has been ranked among the UK's top 10 percent of further education institutes
  • 6th: for 16–18-year-old students – putting it in the top 10 percent of colleges across England
  • 25th out of 156 General Further Education colleges nationally, which placed the group in the top 20 percent for the second consecutive year
  • 3rd out of 156 colleges for 16–18-year-olds studying Level 2 programmes (equivalent to GCSEs)
  • Top 20 percent nationally for high-grade (4–9) achievement rates in GCSE English
  • 10 percent increase in apprenticeship achievement rates

In addition the education group has achieved national recognition across some of its key subject areas:

  • Language, Literature and Culture: 1st nationally
  • Science and Mathematics: Top 5 nationally
  • History, Philosophy and Theology: Top 5 nationally
  • Arts, Media and Publishing: Top 10–20 percent nationally
  • Engineering and Manufacturing Technologies: Top 20 percent nationally

Julia Bates, chief curriculum officer at Inspire Education Group, said: “These results reflect a determined group-wide commitment to purposeful, inclusive education, equipping every learner with the knowledge, confidence, and skills to thrive in life and work.

"Congratulations to all students and staff who made these results possible.”

And she said that with the upcoming launch of the Peterborough College’s Centre for Green Technology, the group was strengthening its ability to provide the skills required for the future workforce, particularly in green industries.

