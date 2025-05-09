Survey ranks Peterborough College among UK's top 10 percent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Results show group’s commitment to students

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education group that runs Peterborough College has been named as one of the top performing further education institutes in the country.

The accolade comes after an impressive showing for the Inspire Education Group, which also runs Stamford College, in the annual National Achievement Rate Tables.

The results ranked the Inspire Education Group as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough College, which has been ranked among the UK's top 10 percent of further education institutes

6th: for 16–18-year-old students – putting it in the top 10 percent of colleges across England

25th out of 156 General Further Education colleges nationally, which placed the group in the top 20 percent for the second consecutive year

3rd out of 156 colleges for 16–18-year-olds studying Level 2 programmes (equivalent to GCSEs)

Top 20 percent nationally for high-grade (4–9) achievement rates in GCSE English

10 percent increase in apprenticeship achievement rates

In addition the education group has achieved national recognition across some of its key subject areas:

Language, Literature and Culture: 1st nationally

Science and Mathematics: Top 5 nationally

History, Philosophy and Theology: Top 5 nationally

Arts, Media and Publishing: Top 10–20 percent nationally

Engineering and Manufacturing Technologies: Top 20 percent nationally

Julia Bates, chief curriculum officer at Inspire Education Group, said: “These results reflect a determined group-wide commitment to purposeful, inclusive education, equipping every learner with the knowledge, confidence, and skills to thrive in life and work.

"Congratulations to all students and staff who made these results possible.”

And she said that with the upcoming launch of the Peterborough College’s Centre for Green Technology, the group was strengthening its ability to provide the skills required for the future workforce, particularly in green industries.