Supermarket operator Aldi hopes to create 40 jobs with new store in March

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 4th Sep 2024, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New store expected to open next year

Supermarket operator Aldi is looking to open a new store in March.

Construction of the new outlet in Hostmoor Avenue is expected to be completed early next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The supermarket expects the store, which is being built on a two acre site, will create about 40 jobs.

A new Aldi store is expected to open next year in MarchA new Aldi store is expected to open next year in March
A new Aldi store is expected to open next year in March

Talks about the store’s construction had been ongoing with Fenland District Council for three years before planning approval was granted last year.

The construction is part of a £6million investment by Aldi across Cambridgeshire.

Related topics:AldiCambridgeshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.