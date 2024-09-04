Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New store expected to open next year

Supermarket operator Aldi is looking to open a new store in March.

Construction of the new outlet in Hostmoor Avenue is expected to be completed early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket expects the store, which is being built on a two acre site, will create about 40 jobs.

A new Aldi store is expected to open next year in March

Talks about the store’s construction had been ongoing with Fenland District Council for three years before planning approval was granted last year.

The construction is part of a £6million investment by Aldi across Cambridgeshire.