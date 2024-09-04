Supermarket operator Aldi hopes to create 40 jobs with new store in March
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New store expected to open next year
Supermarket operator Aldi is looking to open a new store in March.
Construction of the new outlet in Hostmoor Avenue is expected to be completed early next year.
The supermarket expects the store, which is being built on a two acre site, will create about 40 jobs.
Talks about the store’s construction had been ongoing with Fenland District Council for three years before planning approval was granted last year.
The construction is part of a £6million investment by Aldi across Cambridgeshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.