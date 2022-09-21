Supermarket chain Lidl is to host two open days in Peterborough as it seeks to recruit 80 staff for its regional distribution centre.

Now the discounter is urging jobseekers to attend the events which take place tomorrow (September 22) and on October 15 at its £70 million distribution hub at Gateway Peterborough, Alwalton Hill, Peterborough, PE7 3AG.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “Having become the sixth largest supermarket in the UK, it’s an incredibly exciting time to work for Lidl and we are all very excited about welcoming new colleagues into the team.

The Lidl regional distribution centre at Gateway Peterborough, where two open days will be held as the supermarket chain looks to fill 80 vacancies.

“Our workforce is one of the most talented and hard-working in the industry, and the reason for our success is our people.

"We’re therefore proud to offer competitive benefits, which includes paying some of the highest rates of pay in the industry to ensure that our colleagues are supported.

"We look forward to welcoming interested candidates on the day and hope that as many people as possible are able to attend.”

He said there were about 80 roles available for warehouse operatives with successful candidates able to start in the following weeks.

Applicants will be told that Lidl offers flexible working and a variety of shift options including full or part time hours, weekend roles, as well as early, late and night shifts.

Candidates are encouraged to come and speak with managers at the event to discuss working hours in more detail and find the right fit.

Those interested can arrive anytime between 4pm until 7pm tomorrow and between 8am to 11am on October 15 and can expect to be at the warehouse for about an hour.

The event will include a welcome presentation, a tour of the warehouse floor and then interviews, with the potential for successful applicants to be given offers and contract signings on the same day.

Applicants interested in working for one of the largest supermarkets in the UK are welcome to attend the open day, there’s no need to register however bringing proof of the right to work would be beneficial.

The spokesperson said: “Lidl colleagues are amongst some of the highest paid in the industry and new starters joining the Peterborough warehouse team will begin on £10.90 per hour, which is higher than both the Government’s National Living Wage and the recommended voluntary living wage rates.

"We have long been committed to increasing wages to support its colleagues, and has invested more than £50 million into hourly wages over the past five years.”

The 754,000 square feet distribution hub on a 34 acre site at Gateway Peterborough, in Alwalton Hill, was officially opened two years ago.

It was built to replace a smaller facility at Magna Park, in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

It is Lidl’s largest regional distribution hub in the UK and when opened was expected to create about 500 jobs.