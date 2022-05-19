Supermarket chain Lidl is creating jobs at its regional distribution centre in Peterborough.

The discount retailer is seeking to hire about 80 staff for its £70 million warehouse in Waterworth Road, at Peterborough Gateway, which opened in the summer 2020.

And the employer is to host an open day at the warehouse on Saturday (May 21) from 8am to 6pm for potential recruits.

Lidl, which recently increased wages for all of its hourly-paid employees, says new colleagues will be among the highest paid in the industry.

New starters joining the Peterborough warehouse team will begin on £10.90 per hour – higher than both the Government’s National Living Wage and the recommended voluntary living wage rates.

The retailer is looking to fill about 80 warehouse operative roles with successful candidates expected to start in the same month.

Vacancies are either full or part time hours, with some weekend only and night shifts also available.

During the open day, applicants, who can arrive anytime, will meet hiring managers and can expect to be at the warehouse for around an hour.

The event will include a tour of the warehouse floor, opportunities to speak directly with hiring managers and then interviews, with the potential for successful applicants to be given offers and contract signings on the same day.

Registration is not required but the company says that being able to show proof of the right to work would be beneficial in order for contracts to be completed.

Stephen Hutchinson, Lidl GB’s Regional Director for Peterborough, said: “Our workforce is one of the most talented and hard-working in the industry, and the reason for our success is our people.

"We’re therefore proud to offer competitive benefits, which includes paying some of the highest rates of pay in the industry to ensure that our colleagues earn wages that are higher than the cost of living.

"We look forward to welcoming interested candidates on the day and hope that as many people as possible are able to attend.”