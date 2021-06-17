Supermarket chain unveils plans to open new stores around Peterborough

Low cost retailer Aldi has revealed plans to open new stores in Yaxley, Bourne, Marketing Deeping and Horncastle.

But the company, which opened its sixth Peterborough store last week, says it needs to find the right sites.

And now it has triggered a hunt for suitable sites across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

Inside Aldi's newest Peterborough store - at Eye Road.

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says the ideal site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ideally the site will be on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.

“That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”