Range of family friendly activities taking place over school break

With the school summer holidays set to start in just a couple of weeks time, families will be looking for a ideas to fill the six week break.

Thankfully, Nene Park Trust has a packed schedule to keep children of all ages entertained during the summer – with the Six Weeks of Summer activities set to start on Saturday, July 20.

Packed full of outdoor adventures, family activities, wildlife workshops and holiday clubs - there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

Sailing will be available at the park over the summer holidays

With the Olympics set to take a starring role this year, families are being urged to follow their sporting heroes – and if you complete five different land or water

activities throughout the Six Weeks of Summer you could win an exclusive sailing or paddlesport taster session for six.

There is also a holiday club for youngsters aged from eight to 13. From kayaking and paddleboarding to climbing and bushcraft, there's something for every young adventurer to enjoy! Available every weekday in the summer holidays, starting on Monday 22 July (excluding the bank holiday). It’s £43 a day or book a full week and save 20%!

There will also be special activity days, including indoor archery, orienteering challenges, treasure hunts and even a giant inflatable funpark coming to Ferry Meadows throughout the summer.