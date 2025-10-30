Sue Ruder 'deeply moved' after determined participants still raise £20,000 despite cancellation of Peterborough's Starlight Hike
Sue Ryder was left devastated after the ‘emotional and financial blow’ of being forced to cancel its flagship fundraising event in at the start of the month (October 4).
It was the second successive year that bad weather has forced the cancellation of the event, which raised money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and invited participants to walk 5k or 10k around the picturesque Ferry Meadows at evening time.
Around 420 walkers and 90 volunteers were set to take part.
In response, Sue Ryder still encouraged people to complete a Starlight Hike of their own at a safe and meaningful place to them.
Among those who took part was a determined group from the Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) who honoured their friend Tricia with rain macs, torches, and sparkly lights, singing their way through 10K to raise funds for the hospice.
There was a generous response to this and the event still able to raise over £20,000 to help fund end of life care.
Staff have said that they have been ‘incredibly moved’ buy the support of the community following the event and for their ‘heartwarming show of resilience and compassion.’
Aimee Cowling, Community Fundraising Manager, said:
"While we missed walking together under the stars, it’s incredibly moving to see supporters honour their loved ones in their own way. The kindness and generosity shown by our community has been truly overwhelming."