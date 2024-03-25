Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Street artist Nathan Murdoch has teamed up with Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre to create a new look for a main entrance to the mall.

The centre has commissioned street art company, Street Arts Hire, which is led by Nathan, to transform an area of wall five areas of three metres by four metres at the centre’s West Mall, opposite H&M.

Queensgate say the art work will create an ‘immersive artistic journey’ that ‘draws inspiration from the unexpected and the dreamlike’.

The artwork, called In Your Wildest Dreams, begins with the mobile phone and dreamlike glowing Q in panel 1, and then transports viewers into a surreal selfie experience where we meet larger than life animals, culminating in a destination event at the world’s smallest nightclub, Club Q.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “Crafted by Diamond Seed Studios and brought to life by Street Arts Hire's talented team, these five large artworks will transform the hoardings in Queensgate shopping centre into a surreal playground.

“Encounter towering giraffes with a mischievous streak, swings suspended in dreamy skies, and meddling monkeys that may just beam you up if you're not careful.

“Designed to be both bold and surreal, these interactive pieces invite the public to stand amidst the art, take photos, and embrace the surreal experience.

"Don't be surprised if a giant giraffe eyes your sandwich or if a swing takes you to new heights in the dreamy skies.

“Feel free to unleash your creativity as you interact with these larger-than-life artworks.

"Take selfies, strike playful poses, and share your imaginative encounters online.

"In Your Wildest Dreams" promises not only to brighten up the unoccupied spaces but also to spark joy and wonder in the hearts of all who engage with this extraordinary public art installation."

Nathan and his team will work on the project throughout the day, giving shoppers a chance to see the piece come to life and ask him questions about where his inspiration comes from.

Nathan said: “This is our biggest piece of art to date and one that has already brought us so much fun.

"Working with Queensgate Shopping Centre has been an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of street art and create something truly remarkable.

"I'm excited to bring this immersive experience to life and invite visitors to embark on this journey with me."

The Queensgate spokesperson added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Nathan and Street Arts Hire on this ground-breaking project."

"This installation demonstrates our commitment to working with local artists and bringing visually captivating contemporary art to the front of mind in an area of high footfall and a diverse audience.

"We hope that the interactive element of the selfie experience will invite our shoppers to stop, take a picture and share their photo far and wide."