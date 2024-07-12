Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fourteen categories are up for grabs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still time to enter your nominations for the best apprentices, employers and training providers to take part in the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards are being held in collaboration with Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our awards seek to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

The winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Thomas Sharman with sponsor Pam Hicks from Diligenta with finalists Ashad Asif, Brendan Quinn, Holy Bird and Khatija Mahmood at last year' Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship of the Year Awards

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development.

The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

So join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in Greater Peterborough at the highly anticipated 5th annual award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations can be made by anyone - apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year winner Mark Boyt with Melvyn Prior

Paul Grinnell, business editor for the Peterborough Telegraph, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

"We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”

This year’s awards feature 14 carefully crafted categories and nominations can be made by apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Construction Apprentice of the Year winner Ciara Ruane-Fountain with finalists Connor Telford, Flynn Steel, Hayden Jelfs and Leland Moore

And this year, we are also proud to welcome a new addition to our sponsors, Clegg Construction, which is currently building the new £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College

This is how to enter the awards:

To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website here.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, 2024

These are the 14 categories:

Small Employer of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Mentor of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year

How to celebrate the Apprenticeship Awards 2024:

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website here before 6pm on the closing date Friday, August 11.

Thank you to all our sponsors

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education GroupAssociate Sponsor: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined AuthorityCategory Sponsors:

Anglia Ruskin University

Baker Perkins

Diligenta

Clegg Construction

EML ElectricalFor any queries please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard 07837308942 or email [email protected]