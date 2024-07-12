Still time to submit your nominations for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fourteen categories are up for grabs

There is still time to enter your nominations for the best apprentices, employers and training providers to take part in the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards are being held in collaboration with Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our awards seek to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

The winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Thomas Sharman with sponsor Pam Hicks from Diligenta with finalists Ashad Asif, Brendan Quinn, Holy Bird and Khatija Mahmood at last year' Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship of the Year AwardsThe winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Thomas Sharman with sponsor Pam Hicks from Diligenta with finalists Ashad Asif, Brendan Quinn, Holy Bird and Khatija Mahmood at last year' Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship of the Year Awards
The winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Thomas Sharman with sponsor Pam Hicks from Diligenta with finalists Ashad Asif, Brendan Quinn, Holy Bird and Khatija Mahmood at last year' Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship of the Year Awards

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development.

The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

So join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in Greater Peterborough at the highly anticipated 5th annual award

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nominations can be made by anyone - apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year winner Mark Boyt with Melvyn PriorPeterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year winner Mark Boyt with Melvyn Prior
Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year winner Mark Boyt with Melvyn Prior

Paul Grinnell, business editor for the Peterborough Telegraph, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

"We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”

This year’s awards feature 14 carefully crafted categories and nominations can be made by apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Construction Apprentice of the Year winner Ciara Ruane-Fountain with finalists Connor Telford, Flynn Steel, Hayden Jelfs and Leland MoorePeterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Construction Apprentice of the Year winner Ciara Ruane-Fountain with finalists Connor Telford, Flynn Steel, Hayden Jelfs and Leland Moore
Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023. Construction Apprentice of the Year winner Ciara Ruane-Fountain with finalists Connor Telford, Flynn Steel, Hayden Jelfs and Leland Moore

And this year, we are also proud to welcome a new addition to our sponsors, Clegg Construction, which is currently building the new £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College

This is how to enter the awards:

To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website here.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, 2024

These are the 14 categories:

Small Employer of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Mentor of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year

How to celebrate the Apprenticeship Awards 2024:

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website here before 6pm on the closing date Friday, August 11.

Thank you to all our sponsors

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education GroupAssociate Sponsor: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined AuthorityCategory Sponsors:

Anglia Ruskin University

Baker Perkins

Diligenta

Clegg Construction

EML ElectricalFor any queries please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard 07837308942 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Cambridgeshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice