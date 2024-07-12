Still time to submit your nominations for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024
There is still time to enter your nominations for the best apprentices, employers and training providers to take part in the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024.
The fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards are being held in collaboration with Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.
Our awards seek to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.
Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development.
The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.
So join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in Greater Peterborough at the highly anticipated 5th annual award
Nominations can be made by anyone - apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.
Paul Grinnell, business editor for the Peterborough Telegraph, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.
"We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”
This year’s awards feature 14 carefully crafted categories and nominations can be made by apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.
Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.
And this year, we are also proud to welcome a new addition to our sponsors, Clegg Construction, which is currently building the new £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College
This is how to enter the awards:
To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website here.
The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, 2024
These are the 14 categories:
Small Employer of the Year
Large Employer of the Year
Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Mentor of the Year
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Training Provider of the Year
How to celebrate the Apprenticeship Awards 2024:
The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.
To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website here before 6pm on the closing date Friday, August 11.
Thank you to all our sponsors
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education GroupAssociate Sponsor: Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined AuthorityCategory Sponsors:
Anglia Ruskin University
Baker Perkins
Diligenta
Clegg Construction
EML ElectricalFor any queries please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard 07837308942 or email [email protected]
