A new Starbucks coffee shop has opened inside Sainsbury’s at Oxney Road, in Parnwell, Peterborough.

The café is the latest to open as part of a partnership between the global coffee chain and Sainsbury’s.

It’s seen the supermarket open almost 30 new Starbucks cafés within stores across the UK this year.

Elizabeth Newman, Sainsbury’s director of commercial partnerships, said: “Working together with Starbucks, we are delighted to have reopened our café in Sainsbury’s Peterborough as a brand new Starbucks.

"Our Starbucks sites have already proved very popular with Sainsbury’s customers and this launch brings the total number across our estate to 56.

“We hope our colleagues and customers in Peterborough enjoy their fantastic new Starbucks café and we’re looking forward to opening more within Sainsbury’s stores as our rollout programme progresses.”

The coffee giant has taken over from the previous cafe.

The new café officially opened its doors on December 1 – welcoming customers in Peterborough in time for the festive season.

Ellie Stevens, Queensway’s new store opening manager, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Peterborough and look forward to welcoming the local community.

"To celebrate, Peterborough Mayoress Shabina Qayyum joined us for a ribbon cutting and officially declared the new Starbucks open.

"We also offered goody bags to the first 100 customers on the opening day and handed out vouchers in Sainsbury’s throughout the week.”

The cafe is located at Oxney Road, Parnwell.

The Starbucks is open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.