All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough this week

All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including meat van over 1,000 kilos overweight

All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.

By Adam Barker
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:16 pm

A van in Sawtry was stopped by police this week for being 1,460 kilograms overweight. The refrigerated van, transporting meat, was supposed to weight a maximum of 3,500 kilos, but weighed in at 4,960 kilos.

The driver of the van was reported by officers, and had to wait for other vehicles to arrive to share the load before continuing.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a privately owned bus that caught the attention of officers because of an Inbetweeners inspired message displayed on the front of the bus.

Its driver only had a provisional licence and no proof of insurance, so was reported and the bus was seized.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Vehicle rolls on its side

Thankfully nobody was injured after a collision caused this vehicle to roll on its side. Officers arrived on the scene and the vehicle was later recovered.

2. Vehicle obtained fraudulently

This vehicle was seized after it was suspected to have been obtained by means of fraud, as part of an ongoing investigation.

3. Vehicle linked to burglaries

This vehicle failed to stop for officers yesterday and was linked to a number of burglary offences. It was eventually stopped by police using pre-emptive tactics. Driver arrested and vehicle seized.

4. Overweight van

This refrigerated van carrying meat in Sawtry was 1460 kilos overweight. Driver reported

