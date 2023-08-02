Star Wars: Light saber champions to perform at Peterborough Cathedral’s Cosplay Night

It comes as the Unofficial Galaxies exhibition opened its doors on 19 July, featuring over 120 pieces of memorabilia.

Among the exhibition – on show until August 29 – includes a signed script from Darth Vader, the actual desk and chair used by Anakin Skywalker in the Phantom Menace (1999) as well as what many consider to be the highlight of the exhibition- a full-size working Landspeeder, built at London Elstree Studios, that had to be driven into the Cathedral.

Unofficial Galaxies Star Wars exhibition launch at Peterborough Cathedral with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Tim Alban Jones, the Vice Dean.

On 4 August, fans are now being invited to the Cathedral to hear tutorials on what it takes to create the most authentic Star Wars costumes and enter the best dressed competition.

At the Cosplay event, local Star Wars Costume Groups will be there and The East Midlands Garrison to have photos taken with Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Darth Vader.

The winner, judged by The East Midlands Garrison, will receive £100 in cash and be featured on our Facebook page.

In an epic finale there will be a striking display of light saber combat on the Cathedral Green from the national champion and top 10 light saber artists in the UK.