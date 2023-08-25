Stagecoach East introduces new fares for Peterborough 'cheaper than half pint of beer'

Group bus fares will allow passengers from Peterborough to travel to Cambridge for £2.20.

Stagecoach East has issued a range of new prices for its services – with the aim of encouraging customers to get out and about to explore Peterborough and Cambridge.

The bus operator has increased eligibility for its Small Group ticket, meaning that three adults can now travel around the region’s Town zones all day for only £2.67 each.

With the Large Group product, five adults can travel all day for just £2.20 each.

The new eligibility rules are part of a schedule of new prices that will go live on 17 September.

For passengers who want to travel over a period of time, with greater flexibility, Flexi 5 and Flexi 10, are still available at the new prices of £4.00 and £3.50 a day.

These are bundles of 5 and 10 tickets that are valid to be used whenever wanted for up to 12 months.

Meanwhile, under the new pricing structure, under-19’s and students will still get a 30 per cent discount with Youth Tickets.

Across its range, a large majority of the new fares – 18 out of 28 – will see a real-terms reduction compared to 2018 prices.

However, it comes at a time when Stagecoach East cut the 37 bus's number of trips to the Peterborough One retail park and removed the 36 bus from March in Fenland to Eye, though the Combined Authority is now funded a minibus.

Price freeze

Stagecoach East has frozen the price of its single tickets over £2.00 and the fare cap remains in place until 31, October 2023.

Some prices across the range will rise, but bosses say about 81 per cent of passengers currently buy single tickets so the majority will see no increase, but will be able to take advantage of the improved options available.

MegaRider

The more you travel, the more you save with MegaRider - the cheapest ticket type for daily travel – which allows unlimited travel from just £2.61 per day with the Town 28 day Megarider.

Under-19’s and students can access great value travel with Youth tickets - priced at 30% less than adult ticket equivalents.

Annual Student Bus Passes are also now on sale and provide unlimited travel throughout the academic year from £1.58 throughout the Town zone.

Fare ‘same price as half a pint’

Darren Roe, managing director for Stagecoach East, said: “What can you get for £2.20 these days? Half a burger? A couple of packets of crisps? Half a pint? Well, in the Eastern region, by bus, for £2.20, you and four of your friends can get to visit world-class museums, stroll through renowned gardens and parks, listen to some live music, see world-famous sites, and maybe finish the day with a picnic by the river.

“Our new prices have been carefully designed to encourage people to go out with your friends and family, to enjoy our great region.

"This is because we take our responsibility very seriously to bring communities together.”