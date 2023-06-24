All the changes to Peterborough's buses coming next month in Stagecoach shake up

Stagecoach has announced a series of changes to its bus services in Peterborough.

They’re aimed at improving punctuality and reliability, the company says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they include the removal of the 36 bus, which means that there’s no longer a direct route from March in Fenland to Eye in Peterborough.

Stagecoach East has announced a host of changes to its Peterborough services

Stagecoach East says that this was a “difficult decision” but that only around two people were using the service per journey.

Other changes includes extending the 31 bus’s route to Abbey College in Ramsey at pick-up time on school days and cutting the 37 bus's number of trips to the Peterborough One retail park.

The 5 bus will be split into two services, meanwhile, with one running between Dogsthorpe and Yaxley and another running between Manor Drive and Amazon.

The changes will come into effect on 30th July.

The full list of changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a full list of all the changes and how they could affect you, please see below.

1 Bus: Werrington – City centre – Ortons

More early journeys will be added.

Sunday services will depart from Werrington at 9:15am and from Orton Wistow at 9:16am.

2 Bus: Bretton – City centre – Paston

The 2 service will transition into the 3 service, meaning passengers can stay on board to get to Stanground.

There will also be additional morning journeys and some services will operate return trips from Peterborough Hospital on Sundays as a 4 service.

3 Bus: Stanground – City centre – Bretton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3 will merge with the 2, meaning passengers can get to Paston without changing.

As with the 2, there will be additional morning journeys and some services will operate return trips from Peterborough Hospital on Sundays as a 4.

4 Bus: Parnwell – City centre – City hospital

There will be additional morning services.

5/5a Bus: Dogsthorpe – City centre – Yaxley

The 5 will be split into two routes: Dogsthorpe to Yaxley and Manor Drive to Amazon.

6 Bus: City centre – Hampton – Hampton College

Stagecoach East says the service will have “improved reliability”.

31 Bus: Ramsey – Whittlesey – City centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service departing from Ramsey New Road at 3:26pm will now stop at Abbey College, Ramsey, at 3:33pm on school days.

36 Bus: March – Thorney – City centre

This bus is being taken out of service, meaning there will no longer be a direct route between Eye and March.

Stagecoach East says the that bus isn’t sustainable, while local residents have raised concerns about getting to work or appointments without it.

37 Bus: Spalding – Eye – City centre

Buses that served the 36's route will be redeployed to the 37's route.

This will mean more services to Spalding at peak times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also now include Eye Road instead of Parnwell Way, closer to Sainsbury’s.

But it will not stop directly at the Peterborough One retail park, also on Eye Road, as often as before, due to high levels of congestion around the entrance.

60 Bus: City centre – Stanground – Ortons

61 Bus: City centre – Fengate – Newark

62 Bus: City centre – Newborough – Maxey

63 Bus: City centre – Dogsthorpe – Newark

All will have improved punctuality, Stagecoach East says.