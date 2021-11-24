Special jobs fair in Peterborough will seek to fill more than 100 care vacancies

Numerous leading care companies have pledged to attend a Care2Swap Jobs Fair in a bid to find the urgently-needed staff.

The Jobs Fair is to take place on November 30 at the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) new offices in Northminster.

Employers such as PJ Care, Cross Keys Homes and Choices Care along with a number of other organisations have already agreed to have representatives at the event.

In addition to scores of jobs involving work of all types within the care sector, a number of training places will also be up for grabs.

A DWP spokeswoman said: “Up to 20 stands will be on offer covering all roles within the care sector.

“Providers will also be on hand to discuss Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAPS) training with employers.

She added: “We are supporting the care industry at present and have been promoting the vacancies with PJ Care who have been campaigning hard in Peterborough for various roles in their care home, including care assistants, administrators and caterers.”

A spokesperson for Cross Keys Homes said: “Our Care Service is continuing to grow and expand, and as a result, we always have vacancies for Care Workers.

“Job Shows like this one, which focus on the one sector, are great for us, as we know the people attending are already keen to work in this area.

“The job show will give us an opportunity to showcase our great opportunities, salary and benefits to a receptive audience.

“We are also looking to promote the support we offer people to get into work, such as our Careers Club, volunteering programme and other support.

Full details of our current vacancies and support on offer can be found on our website, www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk.

Managers at PJ Care, which runs the Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre, in Bretton, are currently running a campaign to recruit staff.

It has current vacancies for healthcare assistants, both those who already work in the sector and are looking for their next role, and people who have no previous experience.

There are also vacancies for nurses, housekeepers, maintenance and catering staff.

The Care2Swap Jobs Fair is one of a number of similar events being held in the city as a growing number of employers struggle to find enough staff following the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia DWP, said: “We are seeing a huge number of vacancies across Peterborough in companies of all types.

“Taking on a job just before Christmas, even if temporary, is a great way for jobseekers to build key skills and confidence. It’s also a good way of giving themselves the best chance of securing a permanent role if one becomes available.”