Find out how many jobs are available in your part of Peterborough as Christmas employment campaign steps up
Employers in and around Peterborough are looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs vacancies in the run up to Christmas.
A range of work - from jobs in care homes to warehouses - is available at hundreds of companies of all sizes.
The figures have been released as part of a nationwide push to help as many people into work as possible during the festive period.
The Department of Work and Pensions says its Find A Job website currently shows 1,572 vacancies in Peterborough.
And the figures have been broken down into the number of jobs available in each part of the city and the surrounding area.
Westwood (272), Woodston (212), Whittlesey (53), Longthorpe (36), Orton Southgate (34), Fengate (28), Dukesmead (27), Yaxley (27), Old Fletton (25), Oundle (25), Dogsthorpe (23), Orton Goldhay (21), Werrington (21), Hampton (18), Lynch Wood (18), Market Deeping (17), Orton Longueville (12), Baston (11), Orton Northgate (11), Thorney (10) Farcet (8), Orton Brimbles (8), Stanground (8), Crowland (7), Fotheringhay (7), Bretton (6), Castor (6), Deeping St. James (6), Parnwell (6), Conington (5), Deeping Gate (5), Hampton Hargate (5), Orton Wistow (5), Stilton (5), Wittering (5), Ashton (4), Paston (4), Barnwell (3), Hampton Centre (3), Hampton Vale (3), Marholm (3), Norman Cross (3), Eye (2), Glinton (2), Kings Cliffe (2), Orton Waterville (2), Upton (2), Wansford (2), West Deeping (2) and Ailsworth (1)
Among the vacancies 429 are made up healthcare and nursing jobs with 142 administration jobs and more than 100 in the logistics and warehouse sector.
There are 97 manufacturing vacancies and 61 in hospitality and catering, 57 in retail.
There are also scores of vacancies retail, recruitment, teaching, accounting plus many more.
Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “A job in the run up to Christmas is a fantastic way for jobseekers to build skills and confidence – and put themselves in pole position to secure a permanent role.
“I’d encourage any jobseeker to visit Find a Job and unwrap that next local opportunity.”