A solar farm and energy storage unit could be built on the outskirts of Peterborough if new plans secure the green light.

The Thorney Eco Hub involves the installation of solar panels on a 278 acres site plus a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on an adjoining 1.4 hectares at Nutgrove Farm, Scolding Drove.

The proposals have been devised by Thorney Power Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Cambridge Power Ltd, which has interests in similar ventures across the country.

Solar panels in the countryside. Plans are being drawn up for a solar farm and battery energy storage system at Thorney near Peterborough.

The countryside site is 4.5 kilometres north east of Thorney and adjacent to the Nutsgrove and Wrydecroft windfarms.

According to documents submitted to Peterborough City Council, the Eco Hub would have a lifespan of 40 years and the solar farm would generate enough energy to offset the annual energy needs of 19,300 average homes in Peterborough.

The number of panels has not been given but a report by planning consultancy Engena, states: “The array of ground-mounted solar photovoltaic panels will occupy approximately 117 hectares (278 acres), and would have a rated capacity of up to 49.9MW.”

The three metre tall solar panels will be fitted to a frame and then attached to the ground.

The BESS will feature about 27 containerised battery modules.

The entire hub will be surrounded by a 2.1 metre high perimeter fence and CCTV system with inward-facing cameras to protect the solar panels and cabling from theft.

The fencing will also have a small gap at the base to allow the passage of small mammals.

The document also states that the hub will be operated remotely with an automated system alerting an engineer of any problems.

It states that regular checks will be carried out to ensure the panels and other equipment is in good working order.

During normal operations personnel will visit the site about once a month in a light van or four-wheel drive vehicle.

The original concept was submitted to the council in November 2021 and included an electric vehicle charging station, which has since been dropped from the scheme.

The applicant is currently seek advice on the issues the council wants it to address in an environmental impact statement ahead of a public consultation and submission of a planning application.