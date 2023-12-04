PT readers capture fabulous photos of the first snowfall of the winter

It may not have been all that considerable but the arrival of snow in the early hours of Sunday morning gave Peterborians a welcome taste of festive fun.

While other parts of the country were covered in several inches of the white stuff, Peterborough and the surrounding area received only a light dusting.

However, even this modest amount was enough to get children, adults, pets and wildlife suitably excited (or, in the case of the animals, curious).

For the kids that of course meant building snowmen and throwing snowballs, all too often at undeserving mums and dads.

Cats probed their coated gardens unsurely and dogs sniffed their favourite parks and playing fields with agitated unease.

Even our regions normally unflappable swans seemed a little put out.

Sadly, this fleeting display was over all too soon.

The snow has turned to slush and it is now ice which is the chief concern of many.

While this is likely to please ice skating fans who enjoy a day out at Whittlesey Washes, it can make even shot car journeys hazardous.

The AA and RAC are both encouraging motorists to be vigilant when driving in wintry conditions so please do be extra careful, especially during that morning commute when temperatures are at their freshest and ice is highly prevalent.

So, are we likely to see any more snow before Christmas?

Well, while the Met Office note that it is difficult to provide an accurate forecast when conditions are this dynamic ,it has not ruled out the possibility that more snow could fall across East Anglia between now and December 25th.

With that in mind, do please keep your cameras to hand so that we can all enjoy sharing lovely wintry scenes like those captured here.

Oh, and in case no-one has said it to you yet then let us be the first – Merry Christmas!

