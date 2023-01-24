The current cold snap is allowing people to enjoy a Fenland tradition – outdoor ice skating at Whittlesey Washes.

Set near the former Dog in a Doublet pub, the frozen flood field has been attracting fans of frosty fun during this winter’s most severe cold snaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (January 24), close to thirty people visited the scenic spot to skate, play ice hockey, and try a spot of sledding with the kids.

Ice Skating at Whittlesey Wash. Ice hockey players Ben Livermore and Ryan Kemp

Nick Costello, 43, and his son Zack, 10, were glad they made the 15-minute drive from Werrington to play ice hockey.

“The ice is good,” said Nick. “I didn’t think it was going to be as thick as this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because the area is actually a flood field rather than a lake, the frozen surface is made up only of a thin layer of retained water.

The ice is actually thought to be no more than six inches thick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skaters enjoying the frozen ice at Whittlesey Wash

Nick is mindful of the safety element involved with taking his son skating outdoors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d never take him on a lake [but] on a flooded field - no issues whatsoever.”

Kane Coleman, 20, who enjoyed a lively game of ice hockey with his pals Ryan, Chris and Ben, was buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said being able to play hockey outdoors is a “once in a blue moon” event.

Ice Skating at Whittlesey Wash. Devila Karavadia with her grand-daughter Ayla and son Vishal

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t really get a chance to come out and play like this out in the open – it feels nice.”

40-year-old Vishal Karavadra, who lives in Peterborough but grew up in Whittlesey, is keen to pass on the tradition of al fresco skating that was a feature of his childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brought his mum Devila and young daughter Ayla along today.

The toddler was more than happy being whizzed around the ice in a makeshift toboggan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got the young one out for her first experience,” he enthused with a broad grin.

Jonathan Quail, 48,who lives near March described the conditions as “ideal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For him, getting out on the ice gives him a chance to indulge in a pastime that locals have been doing since Victorian times.

“It's what Fen people do,” he explained. “My father’s done it, my grandfather’s done it - it’s nice see people are still doing it.”