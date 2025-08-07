Sister of Benedict Blythe (6) to deliver petition to Downing Street calling for urgent school allergy reform after brother suffers fatal anaphylaxis in classroom

Etta, the sister of Benedict Blythe, will be among a group of schoolchildren who will deliver a petition calling for urgent allergy safety reforms in schools to 10 Downing Street this Sunday (August 10).

The petition — launched following the inquest into the death of Etta’s big brother, five-year- old Benedict Blythe, who died from an allergic reaction at school — has already gained over 13,500 signatures.

The petition calls for the swift introduction of “Benedict’s Law;” legislation to ensure all schools implement robust allergy policies, hold spare adrenaline pens, and provide mandatory staff training.

An inquest last month found that Benedict’s death came as a result of accidental exposure to- one of his known allergen’s- cow’s milk while he was attending Barnack Primacy School in December 2021. This caused a fatal anaphylaxis.

Helen and Peter Blythe (right) and Etta at 10 Downing Street. Etta is holding Benedict's favourite toy monkey Ray.

The inquest found that among the probable causes of Benedict’s death were the delayed administration of his Adrenaline Auto Injector (EpiPen/adrenaline pen) and opportunities for cross-contamination relating to the storage of his bottle at school.

These are the some of the major areas that Benedict’s Law has been designed to improve in schools across the country to ensure that no parents have to go through the same experiences as the Blythes.

Alongside the petition, the children will present a powerful stack of handwritten “Dear Prime Minister” letters written by children from across the UK, including many who live with allergies themselves. The letters describe their fears, hopes, and calls for change to keep them and their friends safe at school."

Benedict and Etta’s mum Helen said: “Etta and her friends have shown the courage and clarity that adults in power often lack.

“Their message is simple: no more preventable deaths. We need proper legislation that protects children with allergies in every school.”

This poignant action comes just one month after a jury found serious failings in how Benedict’s allergies were managed at school, including lack of training, late administration of adrenaline, and poor communication of allergy risks — failings that likely contributed to his death.

The campaign for Benedict’s Law is supported by families, doctors, teachers, and leading allergy organisations who believe schools need national standards, not just vague guidance, to prevent further tragedies.

More information about Benedict’s story and the inquest can be found at https://benedictblythe.com.