East of England Showground promoters AEPG and car logistics firm DHL have jointly apologised to residents for inconvenience caused during the setting up of a car storage depot at the venue.

Their regrets have been outlined in a letter hand-delivered to homes in Orton Southgate, Orton Northgate and Orton Wistow in which the companies point to the challenges involved in moving DHL’s vehicle storage and maintenance operations from Alconbury, where its 30 year tenancy was to expire, to the Showground, when it was still running events.

The letter flags up times when the operations have exceeded the limits that would be set if a temporary change of use planning application for the Showground had been approved.

These include when the number of car transporters bringing vehicles to the site was more than four a day and when drivers mistakenly entering residential area of Dunblane Drive. It says both issues have been resolved.

Now DHL is to host an open day at the site for residents to see for themselves what is being done.

The letter has gone out seven months after AEPG submitted to Peterborough City Council a retrospective temporary change of use application for the car storage and preparation operations, which has created about 160 jobs.

It states: “In the majority, DHL have operated within the parameters of the proposed temporary change of use planning application.

"We accept that on occasions this has been exceeded and as a result AEPG’s CEO, Ashley Butterfield, is now working directly with DHL UK’s MD, Mike Bristow, who takes full responsibility for ensuring compliance within the parameters set by the temporary change of use application.

“During the seƫting up phase, from March to date, there have been challenges in transitioning from an established site to a new location that was still running events.

"DHL and AEPG recognise that this has somewhat adversely impacted local residents for which we offer our sincere apologies.”

“In summary, EEAS, AEPG and DHL wish to thank you for your continued interest for the future of the showground and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”