This image shows the intended layout for a planned care village and 1,500 homes on the East of England Showground in Peterborough; Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG.

Multi-million pound plans to build 1,500 homes plus a hotel, school and a care village on the East of England Showground have taken a major step forward.

Outline planning applications for the proposed redevelopment of the 165 acre site at Oundle Road, Alwalton, have now been listed for consideration by Peterborough City Council with the public invited to submit their views ahead of a decision on the application by councillors.

The development proposal, which was first unveiled by the Showground promoter AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) in 2021, has been split into two separate outline planning applications.

The first application seeks permission for the principle of the construction up to 850 homes plus a care village of up to 3.27 hectares with mixed use leisure facilities including conferencing, a 250-bed hotel, plus health, retail and eating and drinking establishment uses, a primary school as well as car parking and associated open space and infrastructure.

If approved these would be built on the section of the Showground that is mostly grass with areas of car parking present and that features the Arena, function suits and exhibition buildings and cattle sheds.

The second application seeks the go ahead to build up to 650 homes with associated open space and infrastructure. This site features the Grandstand, currently the home of Peterborough Speedway, and the offices of AEPG and the Agricultural Society.

The Peterborough Local Plan for 2016-2036 states that 650 homes on the Showground is an acceptable development.

It is thought that if the entire development is approved, construction will take a decade to complete.

A document submitted with the applications also states extensive public consultation has been carried out and views expressed have been worked into the designs.

It states: “The first community engagement, stakeholder surveys and public consultation were carried out in 2019 and comments have been fed back into the design process and resulted in new scheme proposals by 2022.

It adds: “In advance of submitting a new application, and as part of the design development process, the applicant wanted to understand the views of local residents and other stakeholders on the new proposals.

"Flyers were prepared in mid-November 2022 to advertise two well attended drop-in days.”

Why is the Showground earmarked for development?

The Showground has been used by the East of England Agricultural Society since 1966 for its annual agricultural shows but from 2012 attendances declined.

In 2019 the site was allocated for development, and in 2020 the Society announced its intention to leave and promote the land for development.

In 2021 it was announced AEPG had entered into a land promotion agreement with the Society to develop and enhance the 165 acre Showground site with a leisure-led mixed use development that includes housing.

