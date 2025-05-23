Shaun the Sheep to make visit to Peterborough this half term!

A family fun Shaun the Sheep exhibition is running in Peterborough throughout the summer.

Shaun the Sheep will be making two surprise visits to Peterborough this half term!

On Thursday (May 29), Shaun will be visiting the city making stops at Peterborough Cathedral at 10:30am and 1:30pm at Queensgate.

The famous character will be on hand to meet children ahead of “Shaun the Sheep: Summer in Peterborough”, a fun-filled family exhibition running throughout July and August.

The summer programme promises a whole flock of activities including:

- A city-wide sculpture trail featuring Shaun and friends

- An interactive AR trail bringing the characters to life

- A hilarious Farmathlon challenge in the Cathedral Cloisters

- A one-of-a-kind Vegetable Orchestra at Queensgate

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Cathedral said: "We’re absolutely baa-rmy about welcoming Shaun the Sheep to Peterborough Cathedral next week! His flying visit to see the city on May 29th is just the start of a summer packed with fun, creativity, and woolly wonders for the whole family. From flocks of colourful Shauns to hands-on activities and trails, there’s something to make everyone smile – and it all starts with Shaun dropping in to say hello!"

"Whether you’re young or perhaps just young at heart, there’ll be something for everyone in this baa-mazing celebration of creativity, community and a certain cheeky sheep…

“Don’t miss your chance to meet Shaun on 29th May and get a sneak peek of what’s in store this summer.”

To find out more, visit peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summer-exhibition/shaun-the-sheep/.