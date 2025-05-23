Shaun the Sheep to make visit to Peterborough this half term!

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A family fun Shaun the Sheep exhibition is running in Peterborough throughout the summer.

Shaun the Sheep will be making two surprise visits to Peterborough this half term!

On Thursday (May 29), Shaun will be visiting the city making stops at Peterborough Cathedral at 10:30am and 1:30pm at Queensgate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The famous character will be on hand to meet children ahead of “Shaun the Sheep: Summer in Peterborough”, a fun-filled family exhibition running throughout July and August.

Shaun the Sheep visits Peterborough.Shaun the Sheep visits Peterborough.
Shaun the Sheep visits Peterborough.
Read More
Baa-rilliant Shaun the Sheep experience coming to Peterborough Cathedral and Que...

The summer programme promises a whole flock of activities including:

- A city-wide sculpture trail featuring Shaun and friends

- An interactive AR trail bringing the characters to life

- A hilarious Farmathlon challenge in the Cathedral Cloisters

- A one-of-a-kind Vegetable Orchestra at Queensgate

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Cathedral said: "We’re absolutely baa-rmy about welcoming Shaun the Sheep to Peterborough Cathedral next week! His flying visit to see the city on May 29th is just the start of a summer packed with fun, creativity, and woolly wonders for the whole family. From flocks of colourful Shauns to hands-on activities and trails, there’s something to make everyone smile – and it all starts with Shaun dropping in to say hello!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whether you’re young or perhaps just young at heart, there’ll be something for everyone in this baa-mazing celebration of creativity, community and a certain cheeky sheep…

“Don’t miss your chance to meet Shaun on 29th May and get a sneak peek of what’s in store this summer.”

To find out more, visit peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summer-exhibition/shaun-the-sheep/.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough CathedralQueensgate
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice