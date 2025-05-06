Baa-rilliant Shaun the Sheep experience coming to Peterborough Cathedral and Queensgate this summer

A brand new Shaun the Sheep adventure, for the whole family, is coming to Peterborough this summer between July 28 and August 31.

A summer as activities will be is planned in the city, hosted across the city’s Cathedral as well as Queensgate.

Paul Stainton, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Cathedral said: “It’s going to be an amazing summer of sheep related fun for all the family.

“Thanks to the amazing sponsorship from Queensgate we have been able to extend this summer’s offering across the city centre and make the fun affordable for everyone.”

Here is what to look forward to:

12 Super-Silly Shauns – Find The Flock Trail

A flock of 12 larger-than-life Shaun the Sheep sculptures (they’re 160cm tall – bigger than most grown-ups!) will be in Queensgate and the Cathedral.

Each Shaun has been uniquely designed by artists from around the world, bringing a splash of colour, laughter, and woolly wonder to the streets. Can ewe find them all? Follow the trail to the cathedral

- It’s like a giant game of hide-and-sheep!

Fun with the Flock: A.R. Trail

Download the ‘Fun with the Flock’ app and go on a digital trail! Track down all of the nine markers spread across the city centre – including the Cathedral, Queensgate, the Lido, and more. Unlock animations, take pictures with the characters and complete silly challenges, from Bitzer the dog,

Shaun the Sheep: Farmathlon Live at Peterborough Cathedral

29th July – 2nd August & 19th – 23rd August

Join Shaun and the flock for the wackiest sports day ever! Try your hoof at:

The Marrow-thon – can ewe go the distance?

Egg 100 Metres – don’t crack under pressure!

The Sty Jump – bounce like a baa-llooning sheep!

Herd-les – limbo low under the woolly bar!

Shaun’s Vegetable Orchestra @ Queensgate

Saturday 2nd & 23rd August

Make music with real vegetables (yes, really – carrots make great trumpets!) and join in a hilariously tuneful jam session with Shaun’s veggie-loving band.

Snap, Share & Win!

Take selfies with the Find The Flock sheep, play musical stat-ewes, and help Bitzer round up the flock. Complete the trail and earn your very own Shaun the Sheep sticker, with the chance to win amazing prizes from Queensgate!

Keep your eyes peeled – Shaun himself will be baa-ck for surprise photo ops and cuddles at every event!

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, added: “We’re so excited to be part of bringing Shaun the Sheep to Peterborough this summer! It’s a fantastic opportunity to support the community and help create magical moments for families right in the heart of the city. From interactive trails to veggie-powered music, there’s something for everyone – and we can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages to Queensgate to join in the fun.”

