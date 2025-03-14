Separate plans submitted for two large care homes in Peterborough

One would have 80 bedrooms while the other would have 66

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two separate planning applications have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the construction of two new care homes.

These include an outline application for an 80-bed care home on land to the north of Elm Friars Close, Stanground, and a full planning application for a 66-bed care home on land off Thorpe Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 80-bed care home plan, submitted by Hoama Group Ltd, would see the construction of a three-storey building which would form part of a site where outline approval was previously achieved for a care village with 15 dwellings, which were built several years ago.

80-bedroom care home plans in Stanground Photo: Hoama Group Ltd

Plans state that the proposed care home would feature a range of communal spaces, a hair and beauty salon, library/games room, cinema and bar area, and a shop selling small gifts.

Hoama Group Ltd is a family-owned business that has run care homes in the south-east for 30 years.

It stated that, if the plans are approved, they would provide a “high-quality, energy efficient” care home which meets best practice in dementia care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 30 parking spaces would be provided for visitors and staff.

The 66-bed care home plan, which was submitted to the council as a separate application from LNT Care Developments, would see the construction of a two-storey building near the existing Thorpe Wood Care Home.

It would provide two types of care for older people, including both general residential and residential dementia.

The plans state: “The proposed development would be very much a local community facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents of the home would be expected to emanate from an area no more than three to five miles from the site or be associated with families/relatives that reside within this same catchment.

“The majority of the jobs created at the care home would also be expected to be filled by suitable candidates from the same local area.”

City council planners will make a decision on both applications at a later date.