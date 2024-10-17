Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The gig has been re-scheduled for next year

A sell-out Heather Small gig planned for Peterborough Cathedral in two weeks has now been postponed.

The former M-People singer – famous for hits such as ‘Moving On Up’ and ‘Search for the Hero’ – was due to perform with her live band on November 1.

But this morning (Thursday) a spokesperson for the cathedral announced the news it won’t be going ahead this year.

“It is with regret that we announce the postponement of the sold-out Heather Small gig at Peterborough Cathedral, which was originally scheduled for November 1st, 2024,” they said.

“Due to unexpected last-minute commitments, Heather has had to reschedule the performance to Friday, April 25th, 2025.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to ticket holders.”

They assure ticket-holders that all tickets will remain valid for the new date, but refunds can also be requested.

The spokesperson went on: “Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email from their ticket provider with further details on how to transfer tickets to the new date or request a refund, if preferred.

“We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and look forward to welcoming Heather and her fans to the Cathedral in April 2025 for what promises to be a fantastic evening.”