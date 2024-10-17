Sell-out Heather Small gig at Peterborough Cathedral postponed

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The gig has been re-scheduled for next year

A sell-out Heather Small gig planned for Peterborough Cathedral in two weeks has now been postponed.

The former M-People singer – famous for hits such as ‘Moving On Up’ and ‘Search for the Hero’ – was due to perform with her live band on November 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But this morning (Thursday) a spokesperson for the cathedral announced the news it won’t be going ahead this year.

Heather Small.Heather Small.
Heather Small.

“It is with regret that we announce the postponement of the sold-out Heather Small gig at Peterborough Cathedral, which was originally scheduled for November 1st, 2024,” they said.

“Due to unexpected last-minute commitments, Heather has had to reschedule the performance to Friday, April 25th, 2025.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to ticket holders.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They assure ticket-holders that all tickets will remain valid for the new date, but refunds can also be requested.

The spokesperson went on: “Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email from their ticket provider with further details on how to transfer tickets to the new date or request a refund, if preferred.

“We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and look forward to welcoming Heather and her fans to the Cathedral in April 2025 for what promises to be a fantastic evening.”

Related topics:Peterborough Cathedral

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice