A second noise test on a live music pub in Peterborough has found only low levels of potential disturbance to flats planned for a nearby street.

The new assessment has been carried out after the landlord of The Ostrich Inn, in North Street, claimed that a first test carried out last Easter, which also found only low levels of noise, had not been rigorous enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Finding, landlord of the 186-year-old Ostrich Inn, which is thought to be oldest in Peterborough, had said it was important the tests showed the correct noise levels so that the 125 new flats planned for the former Beales store in Park Road, Westgate, could be properly insulated.

The Ostrich Inn, in North Street, Peterborough, where noise levels from the late night music venue have been found to be 'low'

He had warned that the pub could be at risk from complaints about late night noise from future residents of the flats.

His demand was also supported by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow who had said: “Without a full range of noise mitigation measures, the sound of live music will affect the new residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it has been revealed that a second round of tests was carried out during April, September and November last year and that it has also concluded that noise levels from The Ostrich are low.

The report by LA Environmental Consultants states: “It is considered the proposed residential part of this development, is acceptable with regards to noise levels from The Ostrich Inn and that music noise within habitable rooms would be below the Lowest Observed Adverse Effect Level.

The report states that tests on music noise from The Ostrich Inn were measured during a period when live music was being performed over three nights and one afternoon and evening

and a further night when a loud band was performing and when the pub’s management was aware measurements were being undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “There would be no unacceptable impact on the amenity of future occupiers.”

It adds: “It has been demonstrated that music noise levels at the existing façade (the warehouse building), directly opposite The Ostrich Inn were low. The plans do not provide for windows to any bedrooms or habitable rooms on this façade and external walls will provide good sound insulation.”