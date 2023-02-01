School teachers, who are part of the National Education Union (NEU), are on strike today over pay and conditions, causing some Peterborough schools to close.

Peterborough City Council has said the Department of Education requires headteachers and academy trusts to “take reasonable action to keep schools open during strike action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some schools in Peterborough have closed or will only be partially open to selected classes, year groups, or children.

Peterborough school closures

It is the first of four announced strike dates for teachers in February and March this year.

The NEU – the UK’s largest union with 450,000 members – has said the strikes will affect 23,400 schools across England and Wales.

Further strikes are set to take place on March 1 in the eastern region, followed by March 15 and 16 across the whole of England and Wales.

Peterborough City Council has said “all school-registered children of compulsory school age are still required to attend school if classes are open on days when strike action is being taken”.

Which schools in Peterborough are closing today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is Peterborough City Council’s full list of Peterborough schools which are either open, partially open (open to selected classes/year groups), open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children, or closed:

All Saints' CofE (Aided) Junior School – Open

Arthur Mellows Village College – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School – Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Creighton Primary School – Open

Braybrook Primary School – Open

Brewster Avenue Infant School – Awaiting confirmation

Castor CofE Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caverstede Nursery School – Open

City of Peterborough Academy – Awaiting confirmation

Discovery Primary School – Partially Open

Dogsthorpe Academy – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogsthorpe Infant School – Open

Eye CofE Primary School – Open

Eyrescroft Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Fulbridge Academy – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladstone Primary Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

GPUTC – Partially Open

Gunthorpe Primary School – Partially Open

Hampton College – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampton College Primary – Open

Hampton Gardens – Partially Open

Hampton Hargate Primary School – Partially Open

Hampton Lakes Primary School – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampton Vale Primary Academy – Partially Open

Heltwate School – Closed

Heritage Park Primary School – Partially Open

Highlees Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iqra Academy – Open

Jack Hunt – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

John Clare Primary School – Open

Ken Stimpson – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Lime Academy Abbotsmede – Awaiting confirmation

Lime Academy Orton – Awaiting confirmation

Lime Academy Parnwell – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lime Academy Watergall – Awaiting confirmation

Longthorpe Primary School – Open

Manor Drive Primary – Open

Manor Drive Secondary – Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshfields – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Medeshamstede Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Middleton Primary – Open

Nene Park Academy – Awaiting confirmation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nene Valley Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Nenegate – Partially Open

Newark Hill Academy – Awaiting confirmation

Newborough CofE Primary School – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northborough Primary School – Open

Norwood Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Oakdale Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Old Fletton Primary School – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ormiston Bushfield Academy – Partially Open

Ormiston Meadows Academy – Awaiting confirmation

Orton Wistow Primary School – Partially Open

Paston Ridings Primary School – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peakirk-cum-Glinton CofE Primary School – Open

Richard Barnes Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Queen Katherine Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Queen's Drive Infant School – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravensthorpe Primary School – Partially Open

Sacred Heart RC Primary School – Open

Southfields Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

St Augustine's CofE Junior School – Partial Closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Botolph's Church of England Primary School – Partially Open

St John Fisher – Partially Open

St John Henry Newman VA Catholic Primary – Partially Open

St John's Church School – Awaiting confirmation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Michael's Church School – Open

St Thomas More RC Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Stanground Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beeches Primary School – Partially Open

The Duke of Bedford Primary School – Open

The King's School – Partially Open

The King's School (the Cathedral School) – Awaiting confirmation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Deacon Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Thomas Deacon Academy Junior – Open

Thorpe Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Welbourne Primary School – Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welland Academy – Partially Open

Werrington Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

West Town Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

William Law CofE (Aided) Primary School – Partially Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winyates Primary School – Awaiting confirmation

Wittering Primary School – Open