School teachers' strikes 2023: The Peterborough schools open and closed on the first day of the strikes
Peterborough City Council’s full list of the schools that are open, partially open, and closed in Peterborough on February 1
School teachers, who are part of the National Education Union (NEU), are on strike today over pay and conditions, causing some Peterborough schools to close.
Peterborough City Council has said the Department of Education requires headteachers and academy trusts to “take reasonable action to keep schools open during strike action.”
But some schools in Peterborough have closed or will only be partially open to selected classes, year groups, or children.
It is the first of four announced strike dates for teachers in February and March this year.
The NEU – the UK’s largest union with 450,000 members – has said the strikes will affect 23,400 schools across England and Wales.
Further strikes are set to take place on March 1 in the eastern region, followed by March 15 and 16 across the whole of England and Wales.
Peterborough City Council has said “all school-registered children of compulsory school age are still required to attend school if classes are open on days when strike action is being taken”.
Which schools in Peterborough are closing today?
Here is Peterborough City Council’s full list of Peterborough schools which are either open, partially open (open to selected classes/year groups), open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children, or closed:
All Saints' CofE (Aided) Junior School – Open
Arthur Mellows Village College – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School – Open
Bishop Creighton Primary School – Open
Braybrook Primary School – Open
Brewster Avenue Infant School – Awaiting confirmation
Castor CofE Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Caverstede Nursery School – Open
City of Peterborough Academy – Awaiting confirmation
Discovery Primary School – Partially Open
Dogsthorpe Academy – Partially Open
Dogsthorpe Infant School – Open
Eye CofE Primary School – Open
Eyrescroft Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Fulbridge Academy – Partially Open
Gladstone Primary Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
GPUTC – Partially Open
Gunthorpe Primary School – Partially Open
Hampton College – Partially Open
Hampton College Primary – Open
Hampton Gardens – Partially Open
Hampton Hargate Primary School – Partially Open
Hampton Lakes Primary School – Partially Open
Hampton Vale Primary Academy – Partially Open
Heltwate School – Closed
Heritage Park Primary School – Partially Open
Highlees Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Iqra Academy – Open
Jack Hunt – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
John Clare Primary School – Open
Ken Stimpson – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Leighton Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Lime Academy Abbotsmede – Awaiting confirmation
Lime Academy Orton – Awaiting confirmation
Lime Academy Parnwell – Partially Open
Lime Academy Watergall – Awaiting confirmation
Longthorpe Primary School – Open
Manor Drive Primary – Open
Manor Drive Secondary – Closed
Marshfields – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Medeshamstede Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Middleton Primary – Open
Nene Park Academy – Awaiting confirmation
Nene Valley Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Nenegate – Partially Open
Newark Hill Academy – Awaiting confirmation
Newborough CofE Primary School – Partially Open
Northborough Primary School – Open
Norwood Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Oakdale Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Old Fletton Primary School – Partially Open
Ormiston Bushfield Academy – Partially Open
Ormiston Meadows Academy – Awaiting confirmation
Orton Wistow Primary School – Partially Open
Paston Ridings Primary School – Partially Open
Peakirk-cum-Glinton CofE Primary School – Open
Richard Barnes Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Queen Katherine Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Queen's Drive Infant School – Partially Open
Ravensthorpe Primary School – Partially Open
Sacred Heart RC Primary School – Open
Southfields Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
St Augustine's CofE Junior School – Partial Closure
St Botolph's Church of England Primary School – Partially Open
St John Fisher – Partially Open
St John Henry Newman VA Catholic Primary – Partially Open
St John's Church School – Awaiting confirmation
St Michael's Church School – Open
St Thomas More RC Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Stanground Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
The Beeches Primary School – Partially Open
The Duke of Bedford Primary School – Open
The King's School – Partially Open
The King's School (the Cathedral School) – Awaiting confirmation
Thomas Deacon Academy – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Thomas Deacon Academy Junior – Open
Thorpe Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Welbourne Primary School – Open
Welland Academy – Partially Open
Werrington Primary School – Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
West Town Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
William Law CofE (Aided) Primary School – Partially Open
Winyates Primary School – Awaiting confirmation
Wittering Primary School – Open
Woodston Primary School – Partially Open