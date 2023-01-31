Many of Peterborough’s teachers will strike on February 1, causing some schools in this city to close.

The strikes are a last-ditch response to the chronic shortage of teachers caused by poor pay and conditions – which come after talks between the government and teachers’ unions ended without a resolution

It is the first of four announced dates in February and March this year when teachers are set to strike in the East of England.

The National Education Union (NEU) – the UK’s largest union with 450,000 members – has said the strikes will affect 23,400 schools across England and Wales, including many in Peterborough.

Further strikes are due to take place on March 1 in the eastern region, followed by March 15 and 16 across the whole of England and Wales.

Peterborough City Council has said school closures will be communicated to parents via their school or college.

You can check the council’s list of school closures online – however the council advises parents to check their child’s school’s website.

Where are picket lines in Peterborough?

Peterborough’s NEU union rep has announced picket lines from 7.30am to 9am.

They will take place at: Jack Hunt School, Gladstone Primary School, Arthur Mellows Village College, Ken Stimpson Community School, Dogsthorpe Academy, Medeshamstede Academy, Leighton Primary School, Thomas Deacon Academy, Lime Academy Watergall, and Heltwate School.

Union members will then meet at Stanley Recreation Ground, in Stanley Road, at 11am, ahead of a procession to Cathedral Square.

Choice to close at head’s discretion

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The Department for Education requires headteachers to take reasonable action to keep schools open during strike action.

“Peterborough City Council will be providing support, advice and guidance to schools on how to continue to safely operate while strike action is undertaken. The decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a maintained school is at the discretion of the headteacher and for academies the decision rests with relevant academy trust.