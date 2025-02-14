School staff in Peterborough learn about Ramadan to increase awareness and 'foster inclusivity'

The session was attended by 35 staff members

Jack Hunt School hosted a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) session on Ramadan awareness for staff recently, marking what it called “a significant step toward fostering inclusivity and understanding within the school community”.

Organised by the school’s Dr Nawaz, Head of Urdu, Deputy Curriculum Area Leader MFL, and Community Liaison Officer, the event’s aim was to equip staff with essential knowledge and strategies to support students observing Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and one of the holiest periods of worship for Muslims.

Pictured, from left to right, are Mr Jawaid Khan MCP Executive member, Mr Jon Hebblethwaite Headteacher Jack Hunt School, Dr Muhammad Nawaz Head of Urdu and community liaison officer JHS, Mohammed Ayoub Choudhary Chairman Muslim Council of Peterborough, Mr Maqsood Ahmed OBE Keynote Speaker, Zain Ul Abideen, Year 13, Hassnat Malik, Year 13, and Mohammed Hussain, Year 13.

Head teacher Jon Hebblethwaite said: “At Jack Hunt School, we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and understanding. The Ramadan awareness CPD session is an excellent example of how we can better support our students and staff alike.

"I’m proud of the collaborative efforts led by Dr Nawaz, which not only helped our team understand the needs of students observing Ramadan, but also extended to other schools in the area.

"By embracing and learning from each other’s cultures, we create a more supportive and enriching environment for everyone."

Dr Nawaz said: “It was a huge success, with approximately 35 staff members in attendance. It provided valuable insights into the religious and practical aspects of Ramadan, enabling teachers and school personnel to better understand the needs of fasting students. The event proved highly beneficial, addressing staff queries effectively and fostering a deeper awareness of Islamic practices within the school setting.”

The school is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT). A trust spokesperson said: “Following the positive reception of the session, interest grew among other local schools. Several institutions expressed a desire for similar training, but due to the proximity of Ramadan, it was not feasible to organise additional sessions at that time.

"Recognising the increasing demand, Dr Nawaz consulted with Martin Barwise (Assistant Headteacher and CPD Lead) and Rob Stark (Deputy Headteacher and Community Line Manager) about expanding the initiative. With the approval of Mr Hebblethwaite, efforts were made to extend the event to include staff from all local primary and secondary schools.

“To bring this vision to life, Jack Hunt School collaborated with the Muslim Council of Peterborough, which facilitated the involvement of Mr Maqsood Ahmed OBE, a distinguished national and international scholar and author. Mr Ahmed was invited to lead an interactive session, addressing participants’ questions and ensuring that all attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of how best to support students during Ramadan.”

Mohammad Ayoub Choudhary, Chairman, Muslim Council of Peterborough said: “The council is honoured to collaborate with Jack Hunt School for this important Ramadan Awareness Conference. This initiative aims to equip our dedicated teachers with the knowledge and understanding needed to support students observing Ramadan. By fostering awareness, we create an inclusive and compassionate learning environment where every student can thrive academically and personally. We deeply appreciate the commitment of our educators in ensuring that all students feel valued and supported, whether in the classroom or during sporting activities. MCP dedicates in fostering inclusivity, helping to build a more cohesive and supportive community rooted in understanding and respect”.

The PKAT spokesperson added: “This collaborative initiative underscores the school’s commitment to fostering cultural awareness and inclusivity. By providing staff with the necessary tools and knowledge, the event aimed to create a supportive learning environment for all students, particularly those observing Ramadan.”