Sawtry swimming pool set to reopen in 2026 after being closed for three years

Sawtry swimming pool is set to reopen in spring 2026.

The pool has been closed since 2022 after financial troubles along with low usage forced its closure but Huntingdonshire District Council announced its intention to re-open in pool in April 2025.

That process has seen over £600,000 of funding secured through a combined effort from Huntingdonshire District Council, the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), Meridian Trust, and Sawtry Village Academy.

The council has now announced that the pool is set to reopen in spring 2026.

Sawtry swimming pool. Photo: Huntingdonshire District Council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Important survey and planning work is underway to bring the pool back into use.

“While we know many are eager to enjoy the pool again, it’s important to take the time needed to ensure the facility is safe, accessible, and fit for all members of our community.

"We are currently aiming for a reopening in Spring 2026, but please note this timeline may be subject to change as work progresses.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support — we’ll keep you informed as the project progresses.”