Sawtry couple pay tribute to amazing ambulance crew - after baby Luca born in the kitchen

Jessica Roberts gave birth on the kitchen floor – with the East of England Ambulance Crew providing vital first aid as she started bleeding heavily

A Sawtry couple have paid tribute to an ambulance crew who gave vital first aid – after the pair’s baby was born on the kitchen floor.

Christian and Jessica Roberts took baby Luca to meet the East of England Ambulance Service crew that was on the scene when he made his early entrance into the world.Luca was born at the home in Sawtry on January 20 with the help of Paramedics Leajo Phillipson, Stuart & Sarah-Jayne Parsons, Apprentice Paramedic Beth Walesby and Emergency Care Assistants Amy Rengert and Chris Dundee.

Paramedic Sarah-Jayne Parsons, Senior Emergency Medical Technician Bethany Walesby, and Emergency Care Assistant Amy Rengert with Christian and Jessica Roberts and baby Luca.

Proud dad Christian said: “Jessica had been in some discomfort earlier that day and had gone to the hospital.

“She did not meet the criteria for being kept in, so we came home.

“She was due to be admitted and induced on the 22nd, so we went home and carried on with our evening.

“However, around 7pm Jessica was getting more and more uncomfortable and things started progressing. Then at around 7:30pm, Jessica's waters broke.

“I got Jessica downstairs, but it became evident that she was not going to be able to get in the car.

“I called an ambulance, and they arrived in about eight minutes. By that time Jessica was on the floor in the kitchen and the baby’s head was showing.

“The crew arrived and they really looked after us, taking control of the situation and keeping us both calm.

“Within four minutes of the crew arriving, they had delivered the baby.

“Unfortunately, as Jessica was being taken to the ambulance, she began to bleed heavily. Once in the ambulance, Sarah-Jayne and Bethany, worked incredibly hard to try and control the bleeding. This took a lot of their efforts all the way until Jessica was on the ward and passed over to the doctors and midwives."

"The situation could of been very different”

Mother and baby are now doing well and recently returned to Huntingdon Ambulance Station to meet with some of the crew who helped deliver Luca, who is now over six months old.

A grateful Jessica said: “They did a great job, all the team were amazing and we are incredibly grateful for the hard work they all did, as the situation could of been very different.

“We are so pleased that we managed to meet up with them again and show our appreciation and for them to see what they had achieved.”

‘It was great to see mum and Luca doing so well’

Paramedic Sarah-Jayne Parsons said: “Once on the scene, everything happened very fast and the baby came very quickly.

“Then once we had established baby Luca was OK, we had to take care of Jessica.

“It was really great to see the three of them again and to see Mum and Luca doing so well.”