Save Nene Valley Railway: From Bond to The Flying Scotsman, Santa to Paddington - the history of Peterborough's famous heritage railway

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th May 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 14:13 BST
Nene Valley Railway says they need to raise £300,000 to remain open

For decades Nene Valley Railway has been a central part of Peterborough’s culture and heritage.

The railway has played host to some huge names over the years – from James Bond films, to regular visits from one of the most iconic names in train travel, The Flying Scotsman. It even is home to Santa every Christmas as part of the city’s celebrations.

Along with the big names, it is also home to a range of events, from re-enactments to charity fundraisers.

But now it’s future is under threat. The railway has said that the current economic situation and low passenger numbers have led to ‘stark financial challenges,’ and now a fundraising campaign has been launched. Staff at the railway say £300,000 is needed to keep it running.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://gofund.me/5f75ca51

Here we look back at some of the best pictures from the railway.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive at Nene Valley Railway.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive at Nene Valley Railway. Photo: David Lowndes

Octopussy 40th anniversary reunion of actors at Nene Valley Railway - Bond girl Kristina Wayborn on the train from the film Year23 Year23

Octopussy 40th anniversary reunion of actors at Nene Valley Railway - Bond girl Kristina Wayborn on the train from the film Year23 Year23 Photo: David Lowndes

Annual Diesel Gala at Nene Valley Railway

Annual Diesel Gala at Nene Valley Railway Photo: David Lowndes

Nene Valley Railway Paddington Day at Wansford.

Nene Valley Railway Paddington Day at Wansford. Photo: David Lowndes

