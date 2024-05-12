For decades Nene Valley Railway has been a central part of Peterborough’s culture and heritage.

The railway has played host to some huge names over the years – from James Bond films, to regular visits from one of the most iconic names in train travel, The Flying Scotsman. It even is home to Santa every Christmas as part of the city’s celebrations.

Along with the big names, it is also home to a range of events, from re-enactments to charity fundraisers.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://gofund.me/5f75ca51

Here we look back at some of the best pictures from the railway.

1 . Save Nene Valley Railway The Flying Scotsman locomotive at Nene Valley Railway. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Save Nene Valley Railway Octopussy 40th anniversary reunion of actors at Nene Valley Railway - Bond girl Kristina Wayborn on the train from the film Year23 Year23 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Save Nene Valley Railway Annual Diesel Gala at Nene Valley Railway Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales