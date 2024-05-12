For decades Nene Valley Railway has been a central part of Peterborough’s culture and heritage.
The railway has played host to some huge names over the years – from James Bond films, to regular visits from one of the most iconic names in train travel, The Flying Scotsman. It even is home to Santa every Christmas as part of the city’s celebrations.
Along with the big names, it is also home to a range of events, from re-enactments to charity fundraisers.
But now it’s future is under threat. The railway has said that the current economic situation and low passenger numbers have led to ‘stark financial challenges,’ and now a fundraising campaign has been launched. Staff at the railway say £300,000 is needed to keep it running.
To donate to the campaign, visit https://gofund.me/5f75ca51
Here we look back at some of the best pictures from the railway.