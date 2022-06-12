RSPCA appeals for information after body of cat found in bag in Cambridgeshire river

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead cat was found in a backpack that had been thrown into a river in Cambridgeshire.

The Berghaus black rucksack had been weighed down using bricks and was found in the River Great Ouse, in Cambridgeshire, on June 4.

A member of the public made the discovery that afternoon and contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Naomi Sadoff, attended and retrieved the cat’s body.

“This was a very distressing discovery,” she said. “This poor cat was found wrapped up in a bin liner and put inside a black backpack before being weighed down with bricks and thrown in the river.

"Clearly, someone didn’t want us to find this cat.

"We are now appealing for anyone with information on how this cat came to be in the river, or how the cat died, to please contact us.”

Unfortunately, the cat was not microchipped and it is unclear how long the cat had been dead or whether it was male or female.

Naomi added: “We can tell the cat’s fur is light in colour, but the poor thing was covered in dirt and sludge from the river and was quite decomposed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on: 0300 123 8018.