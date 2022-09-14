A dog who was just "hours-from-death” in Peterborough – after he was callously dumped in a shopping bag – is making small steps in his recovery.

The story of Stanley (formerly Monty) touched the hearts of so many after he was found helpless in a Aldi bag for life on 6 September, at a park in Vermont Grove.

Stanley was just skin and bones and every rib was visible. He also was found with sores all over his body.

Stanley is on the mend and is now taking his first steps (image: RSPCA).

He was taken to a vets for emergency treatment, given medication and was placed on a drip.

After a week of dedicated care, the RSPCA has reported that Stanley is making good progress.

He still has a long way to go but now he is putting on weight – almost one kilo a day – since he has been in the care of vets.

He is now up and walking on his own – which all staff involved in helping him recover were so happy to see.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to the vets for looking after Stanley.

"They have done an amazing job and we are so grateful to the excellent loving care they provided for him.”

Stanley has now been moved to an RSPCA centre where his care continues.

He is settling in well and is getting lots and love and care from the staff and volunteers.

Mr Stubbs added: “I was quite emotional to see how well he has improved in such a short space of time – he’s such a friendly chap despite what he has been through.

"He just loves people and having a fuss.

“Sadly though, I have not received any information in regards to who was responsible for him and I am still appealing for information to anyone who may know where Stanley has come from, what he’s been through and who was responsible for him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 1234999, and quote incident 952593.