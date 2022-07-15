The RSPCA have launched an appeal after a pair of new born pups were dumped in cardboard box alongside fly tipped rubbish in a Peterborough street.

The two pups were found by passersby in an unmarked box in a field along Gunthorpe Road, on Saturday 2 July directly opposite a pile of fly tipped rubbish.

Sadly, one of the pups was not able to survive his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pups were found earlier this month

The awful discovery comes as the RSPCA launched its Cancel Out Cruelty summer campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline continue to save animals and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Both pups had cuts to their body

The finders took the pups to a pet day care centre for help - but given how young the pups were they were then rushed straight to Vets Now.

The male and female pups were thought to be just two to three days old and it is too early to establish what breed they might be.

Sadly, one of the pups did not survive the ordeal

The pups both had a laceration on their body - the cause of which is not known, and the male puppy had part of his ear half chewed off.

Despite the best efforts of all involved the male pup was unable to survive.

The female pup, called Billie by rescuers, is doing well and is now being hand fed by dedicated foster carer and will be later placed back in RSPCA care.

"Abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs, who is investigating the incident said: “We are grateful to everyone who was involved in helping these puppies.

“We would also like to thank the dedicated foster carer who is hand-rearing the female puppy - Billie

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these puppies in such an irresponsible way. They were so young and vulnerable.

“We know it is a difficult time for lots of families at the moment and we understand that many are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living.

“But abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

Witness appeal launched

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.

Justin added: “This comes as the RSPCA sees a rise of animal cruelty over the summer months with 245 reports of cruelty every day. And with 21 reports of animal beatings a day - nearly one beating every hour - the charity is braced for a summer of suffering.