Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes raises ‘significant sum of money’ for Peterborough charities
One of Peterborough’s leading philanthropic organisations has raised a ‘significant sum of money’ for two city charities by holding a hog roast evening at the Farcet Club on Saturday July 6.
The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) in the Peterborough area hosted the event in aid of Talking Newspapers for the Blind, and Good Neighbours Rural Peterborough.
As per their policy, the Order is reluctant to disclose the exact amount raised before it announces its fundraising total for the year.
However, given that the RAOB donated £7,500 to Sue Ryder last year, it is likely the amount raised this time around is likely to be very significant indeed.
“We're really pleased with the money raised at our annual hog roast,” said Martyn Sharp, former chief officer of RAOB’s Peterborough Province.
“We're confident that it will help greatly in securing another sizable charitable donation at the end of the year.”
The hog roast was the main summer fundraiser for the Eastgate Lodge of the RAOB. It was attended by well over a hundred people, all of whom were entertained by the Palmy Ukulele Band.
Founded in 1822, the RAOB is a nationwide fraternal movement which actively tries to do good in the community.
The RAOB Peterborough Province (district) currently has five ‘Lodges’ across our region: in Farcet, March, Bourne, Stamford and in Peterborough itself.
RAOB members – known informally as ‘Buffs’ – have carried out extended fundraising campaigns for various good causes across our region over the years.
Indeed, many local schools, charities, animal shelters and other beneficiaries have benefited from the tens of thousands of pounds the generous members have raised.
Martyn explained why the RAOB chose this year’s beneficiary charities:
“We chose Talking Newspapers for the Blind because Baz Burrell, one of our members, is a leading light in that organisation… and Good Neighbours Rural Peterborough [is] our Province charity.”
Baz was very pleased that Talking Newspapers for the Blind – a local charity which serves visually impaired people – is to benefit from the Order’s generosity.
“The RAOB continues to support our work and we are grateful to them,” he said.
“We rely on donations to enable us to keep up our service.”