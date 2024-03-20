Rock Choir members were in fine voice in Peterborough City centre on Saturday March 9.

Shoppers in Peterborough were treated to a surprise public musical performance on Saturday (March 9) when a flash mob choir popped up and started belting out tunes in Cathedral Square.

The impromptu display was organised and delivered by local members of the Rock Choir contemporary choir in aid of Comic Relief.

The initiative was repeated in other town centres across our region, with flash mobs turning up in Wisbech, Swaffham, King’s Lynn and Downham Market.

The members' combined efforts saw them raise £497.83 for Comic Relief.

The members’ combined efforts saw them raise £497.83 for Comic Relief.

Rock Choir leader Sally Rose said she was thrilled by how the day went:

“I am so proud of all my ‘Rockies’, who took a chance on the weather and who raided their wardrobes and turned out in decorated wellies to raise money for Comic Relief.”

Sally said the response they received was electric:

“Everyone had an amazing time and felt that all their efforts were appreciated by the public.”

In addition to startling members of the public in the best possible way, Rock Choir members also raised money by doing 12-hour sing-a-thons, bake sales, and comedy fundraising videos.

Some members even went so far as singing in the sea, singing on mountain hikes, and singing while hula hooping to help increase donations.

With more than 30,000 members, Rock Choir is, by some distance, the largest contemporary choir in the world.

Along with the choir’s creator Caroline Redman Lusher, the organisation has worked tirelessly for over a decade fundraising for Comic Relief.

Every year, the entire Rock Choir membership comes together, both nationally and regionally, to put on fundraising events, activities and performances in aid of the charity.

This year, Rock Choir has raised £35,000 from its endeavours across the UK.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief said he was “blown away” by Rock Choir’s “incredible fundraising” efforts.

“We believe in the power of laughter and positive change, and we deeply appreciate those who embody the spirit of making a lasting difference to the lives of others.”

He added.

“[Rock Choir’s] outstanding contributions have not gone unnoticed by myself and everyone at Comic Relief HQ, and Lenny himself.”