‘Robust’ action taken after Peterborough’s Christmas lights fail again

It has been a difficult start for Peterborough’s new Christmas tree with heavy rainfall being blamed for the lights failing again.

Engineers were called out after the lights failed twice at the weekend, just a fortnight after the city centre was left in darkness due to a “technical fault”.

The Christms tree in the city centre

But Peterborough City Council cabinet member for recreation Cllr Steve Allen said action has been taken after stating the outage was due to rain leading to an electrical fault.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We’re putting together robust call out arrangements should they go off again.

“Should it happen someone will be out quickly.

“Any electrics in the open are always a struggle at this time of year. If there is suddenly a lot of rain it can affect connections.”

The 40 foot spruce tree was introduced into Cathedral Square this year after a backlash against the previous artificial tree, which has now been left in storage and put up for sale.

