Peterborough’s Christmas Tree left in darkness due to a technical fault

A week after the first real Christmas Tree in Cathedral Square since 2014 was lit up in a spectacular festive ceremony, it was left in the dark as the lights failed to turn on.

The 40 foot spruce is the centrepiece of the city’s Christmas decorations, and thousands of people attended the big switch on event on Friday, December 15.

But on Friday evening the tree was barely visible, after Peterborough City Council said the lights were hit by a ‘technical fault.’

The fault was fixed by Saturday.

The ‘real’ Christmas Tree cost the city council £6,200, and replaced the controversial metal tree that had been used in the square, after residents had hit out.

The fake tree was put up for sale earlier this month - and if no buyers are found, it will be scrapped.