Rise in unemployment in Peterborough triggers new concern over job vacancies
Across the region there are currently 158,000 people who are unemployed – that is up 12,000 over the last three months and an increase of 33,000 people on the year.
It means the unemployment rate is 4.5 per cent, which is up 0.3 percentage points on the quarter and up 0.7 percentage points on the year.
The figures are from the Department of Work and Pensions and show that there are 305,000 people in the East of England who are in non-working households.
Julia Nix, Service Leader from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "We know the unemployment rate in Peterborough is 4.5 percent..
"Yet we still find that there are hundreds of vacancies at companies across Peterborough.
"At the moment, our own website has 464 jobs vacancies in Peterborough.
"It does mean that if anyone wants a job, and is not too fussy about the type of work, then it is perfectly possible to get a job.
"Our role is really to try and match people to the jobs available.”
The new figures are likely to fuel concerns that have been growing for some time that the Peterborough economy is facing a battle to get people into the jobs that are becoming available.
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “There is no doubt that Peterborough faces a mixed employment market and is still reliant on too many low paid jobs.
"One of the key challenges remains the mismatch between skills and job vacancies.
"That’s why one of my main focuses is increasing the number of apprenticeships in the city and supporting employers to create more opportunities for young people.
"I am really pleased the Government has backed Peterborough as one of the pilot areas for the Youth Guarantee to support young people into earning, learning and training.”
And just four months ago, Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, warned business leaders that not only were companies struggling to recruit the people with the right skills but that the number of vacancies was also falling.
She told a meeting of Opportunity Peterborough: “We’ve had the flattest jobs market for 12 years and the number of job vacancies in Peterborough has fallen by 16 percent in six months.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.