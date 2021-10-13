Retailers create 100 plus jobs at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre ahead of Christmas

The vacancies across 32 of the centre’s 90 plus stores are a mix of Christmas jobs as well as permanent and full-time positions.

And managers at Queensgate say they expect details of many more jobs to be advertised in the near future.

Of the 100 plus positions now available, 41 are jobs for the Christmas season and the remainder are full-time and long-term roles.

Mark Broadhead, director of Queensgate shopping centre.

The announcement is another employment boost for Peterborough, with employers in all sectors of business across the city currently looking to fill hundreds of vacancies.

Demand for staff is now so high in Peterborough that the growth in people moving into work is beginning to peg back the number needing to claim Universal Credit, which had soared at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Broadhead, director of the centre, which attracts 16 million people each year, said: “There are so many job opportunities within Queensgate and the chance to make some extra cash or bring in a stable income.

“Retailers are expecting a strong year for spending over the festive season and the preparation starts now.

The Queensgate shopping centre. EMN-200615-114819009

“From what I’ve seen, there are some roles that require experience but others for those willing to work their way up the ladder.

He added: “These jobs need filling quickly so I would urge people to visit our website, see what’s available and make contact.”

Queensgate is posting all positions on its website, however some of the larger retailers are encouraging people to walk in with their CV.

For more details visit: www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/job-vacancies/