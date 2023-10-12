Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the first retailers at a new £30 million business park in Peterborough has announced its opening date.

Toolstation, which provides tools and building supplies to trade and DIY customers, will open its new store at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, on October 23.

It will be Toolstation’s second store in Peterborough – its first store is located at Whitehead Drove, in Fengate.

The layout of the new Bourges View business park at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, with the new Toolstation at unit 15 during construction, below right, and just days away from opening, below left.

Santony Francis, the new store manager, said: “We are pleased to be opening a second store in Peterborough, helping support local tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more.

"Our knowledgeable team is committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to conquer any job.”

The new store has created seven jobs.

A spokesperson said: The store will help trade and DIY customers conquer any job over autumn and winter, with access to over 25,000 trade quality products from leading brands including Milwaukee, Makita, Wessex, Kärcher, Leyland and more.

“Our team will be on hand to help customers with expert advice and reliable service seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 4pm Sundays.”

He said that local tradespeople would be able to benefit from saving an extra five per cent on every purchase when opening a Toolstation Trade Account.

Toolstation was one of the first businesses to agree to lease one of the new units constructed at the Bourges View business park.

Construction of the site, which was formerly a Royal Mail Parcel Force sorting and distribution site and had been vacant for a decade, began in October last year.

The site was developed by Chancerygate and features 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet.