Retailer Rich & Famous set for expansion in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Men’s clothing retailer Rich & Famous is expanding and moving into a larger unit in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The retailer is to leave its current premises on the upper mall and move into bigger premises on the ground floor.
Details of when the relocation will take place have not been revealed.
There are a number of ‘Closing Down Sale’ signs in the window of Rich & Famous’ current store.
Work is in progress to fit out the new unit, which will be created from part of the former M&S store.
Rich & Famous moved into the Queensgate centre in October 2023 and created four jobs.
At the time a spokesperson for Queensgate said: “Their unique style and dedication to offering the latest trends perfectly align with our mission to provide an exceptional shopping experience for our valued customers.
"We believe that this exciting addition will further elevate our fashion offering at Queensgate, and we look forward to seeing our visitors revel in the luxurious and trendy choices that Rich & Famous has to offer."
The move comes at a time when Queensgate is welcoming a number of new attractions.
Scandi homewares brand, Søstrene Grene opened in the centre recently along with the new eight screen Odeon Luxe cinema.
Fast food outlet Taco Bell and retail giant Frasers are expected to open soon with Frasers set to occupy space across four floors that was once home to department store John Lewis.
Rich & Famous has been approached for a response.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.