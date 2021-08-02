New setback for Peterborough Queensgate after Disney announces store closure

The Disney store in the Queensgate shopping centre.

The Disney Store has put up a notice warning customers that the store will shut on or before Wednesday (August 4)

The notice thanks customers for being guests of Disney and invites them to continue shopping at its website after the store’s closure.

The move comes weeks after it was reported that Disney was planning to close its UK stores but keep open its flagship store in Oxford Street.

The Disney store in Queensgate, Peterborough.

The closure will be yet another blow to the Queensgate shopping centre, which is still coming to terms with the announcement by department store John Lewis that it was closing its four storey store in the centre in April with the loss of 318 jobs.

That was quickly followed by an announcement from fashion chain Next that it would not be renewing its lease on its Queensgate outlet and the store would close permanently at the end of May.

Commenting on the Disney closure, one shopper told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This again leaves another gap in Queensgate which is becoming a much less attractive place to shop due to all these store closures because of Covid-19.”