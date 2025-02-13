Residents voice further objections to Nene Park Trust's new community hub plans

Trust says full vision is still ‘some time away

Residents have voiced their concerns about the noise and disturbance they fear will be caused by new community hub development plans for the historic Lynch Farm in Peterborough.

Householders living near Nene Park say they are also worried about the impact on safety from extra traffic on Wistow Way that will be generated by the proposed attractions and the disturbance to wildlife.

Their comments come after the Nene Park Trust revised its plans for the community hub at the disused Grade II listed farm at Orton Wistow, which was the base for the Lynch Farm Riding School for 50 years until two years ago, following numerous objections.

The Grade II listed Lynch Farm near Ferry Meadows, Peterborough

The trust’s original plans, which were withdrawn in April, involved creating an enclosed dog field to offer a safe walking and training space and which would be available for private hire, a space for community and paid events such as artisan food fairs, family theatre and weddings plus a tent village for schools and uniformed groups to camp.

It was also proposed to remove a temporary classroom and office building and replace it with a temporary toilet block to provide toilets and showers.

The trust’s new planning application was submitted to Peterborough City Council last month following consultation meetings with residents.

The key changes involve limiting the dog exercise field, which will be an enclosed space on the east side of the site and bookable by the hour, to no more than two dogs in the field at any one time.

The parking will also be limited to one car at a time to minimise impact on residents.

A designated area for camping would be to the north of the site and would allow for up to 14 bell tents on site and a ‘pitch your own’ area for 10 tents.

The trust is planning to widen the entrance to the site to five metres wide so that vehicles can pass each other and a footpath will be created to join to the current path on Wistow Way to the east of the entrance.

But Steve Swan, spokesperson for the residents, said: “We feel insufficient information has been provided by the applicant to support both planning applications.

“And our view is that if the trust listened to us, it hasn't addressed the concerns raised.

He said: “The housing estates that would be most affected by these proposals are those that border the site, which are Svenskaby (47 homes), The Rookery (44 homes) and Lyndale Park (14 homes).

"Other estates are not that much further away and residents in these locations are also concerned.

“We appreciate that the Lynch Farm site needs to be made use of. The trust has previously stated the would like to renovate the buildings and hold events such as wedding receptions.

"But this is of great concern to residents, particularly those closest to the site. The buildings should and could be renovated and developed into cultural and educational facilities.

He added: “We think these activities should be further away from the houses. There are about 20 homes that border the site but the disturbance will impact others nearby as well.

"We don’t believe that a noise assessment has been carried out

A spokesperson for the trust said it had to make use of the site to help provide an income and also because the buildings were a target for vandals.

She said: “Phase one is light touch and low cost and gets some activities on. We’ve reduced the number of dogs that can be on the exercise field at one time and we don’t really expect any noise from the field.

“With the camping for schools there will be people there to look after the children.”

She said that phases two and three that could involve wedding parties and other events, were still ’some time away.’

Nene Park Trust’s long-term vision for the site in phases two and three:

Securing the heritage of the listed building

Year-round events programme for heritage, arts, culture and leisure

Education and learning programme working with local partners

Volunteer and community engagement

Accommodation offers for schools and events

Food and beverage offer

Wedding, conferencing and event venue hire

A garden space reflecting both heritage and well-being