Residents can have say on new reservoir planned for Chatteris near Peterborough

Residents are being urged to have their say on plans to build a new reservoir near Peterborough.

Anglian Water, in partnership with Cambridge Water, unveiled plans to build the new reservoir north of Chatteris earlier this year.

If the plans get the go ahead, it could supply enough water for a quarter of a million homes. It is planned to ensure there is sufficient water supply in response to a changing climate and population growth. It would also see less water taken from sensitive sources, helping to protect and restore the environment.

Plans were revealed earlier this year

A consultation has been running since October for residents and businesses to have their say on the proposals.

Now, with only a few days left before the December 21 cut off, residents are being urged to take part in the consultation.

Dr Geoff Darch, Water Resources Strategy Manager for Anglian Water said: “There’s been an excellent turn out to our consultation events and it’s been great to talk to members of the public and hear their views. We’ve already received hundreds of pieces of feedback, but we want to hear from everyone before the deadline for submission closes on Wednesday 21 December. It’s crucial now that people submit their feedback, either online or by writing to us.”

“Insight from local people helps us to understand the impacts and opportunities of the project. We appreciate the effect on homeowners, landowners and the nearby community. We’d like to hear a range of views on our emerging proposals.”

“The consultation is an opportunity to gather local knowledge on how the reservoir can best serve the region as a destination, as well as a water supply.

“Among many other things, communities have shown an interest in opportunities for access routes such as cycle paths, foot paths and bridle ways. They’ve also brought road use, effects in communities and locations of wider infrastructure to our attention as a priority consideration for them."

