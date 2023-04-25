A Cambridgeshire primary school with dwindling pupil numbers is to shut for good at the end of the academic year.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee agreed on April 25 that Great Gidding CE (VC) Primary School will close on 31 August.

Sawtry Infant and Junior Schools will become the designated catchment schools for children living in the villages currently served by Great Gidding CE (VC) Primary School.

Great Gidding Primary School will close at the end of the academic year.

The decision was reached as the result of longstanding concerns about the future viability of the school – particularly falling pupil numbers and the financial problems associated with this.

Officers were concerned that the low and continually decreasing number of pupils at the school was adversely affecting its ability to provide the breadth of educational experience pupils are entitled to.

The council said a number of local primary schools or multi-academy trusts who were approached to work with Great Gidding as part of a federation or academy have chosen not to do so because of their concerns about the school’s future viability.

As a church school the recommendation to close was made following close liaison and consultation with the Diocese of Ely.

‘Regrettable but inevitable’

Canon Andrew Read, director of Education for the Diocese of Ely added: “This is a regrettable but inevitable decision given the available funding for schools of this size, and the consequent educational challenges of adequately resourcing future provision.

"It has been made using all the appropriate consultative processes, including the close involvement of the diocese.

"Nonetheless, it has an immediate and recognised impact on current pupils, and I am grateful to the county council for their ongoing work that is supported by the diocese, to ensure that current children and families are well supported and catered for.”

The decision to close the school was reached after a consultation involving staff, children, parents and governors and trades unions, and the local dioceses.

Other consultees included the local MP, local district and county councillors, neighbouring local authorities and nearby schools.

The nearest alternative schools are in Sawtry along with spaces at other local church schools for those seeking a school with ‘religious character’.

In the longer term, a new all-through primary school is also planned for Sawtry, due to open in September 2024.

Councillors also agreed to approve financial help with home to school transport and uniform costs for eligible pupils affected by the closure.

Children living in that area will be entitled to transport assistance to Sawtry because the nearest schools are in that village and they are further than the statutory walking distances for primary school children.

Officers will now contact the parents and carers of all those still on roll at Great Gidding to explain the process for applying for and securing a new school place for their children for September 2023 and to clarify what transport assistance they might be eligible for.

The Children and Young People’s Committee also agreed to authorise a single payment to the parents and carers of all children displaced from Great Gidding as a contribution towards the cost of buying the uniform for their child’s new school.

‘Difficult decision’

Councillor Bryony Goodliffe, chair of the Children and Young People’s Committee said: “This was a difficult decision to make, but an important decision which has at its heart the educational outcomes for children at Great Gidding.

"Falling pupil numbers meant education outcomes would be affected by budget reductions.

"Nearby schools have been approached but have declined to take the school on precisely because of its precarious viability. We consulted extensively before coming to this decision, and nothing in the responses received has convinced us that it would be either sensible or prudent – or in the educational interests of the children - to keep the school open beyond August 2023.