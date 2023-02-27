‘Our children are thriving’: Parents fighting to save Great Gidding Primary School

Parents have said their children are ‘thriving, achieving and growing in confidence’ while attending a Cambridgeshire village’s primary school at risk of closure.

The school is facing potential closure due to low numbers of children being forecast as attending in future years.

Cambridgeshire County Council held a public consultation on the potential closure to gather views from parents and members of the public. A final decision is yet to be made.

Matt Robinson’, Emma Bhamra and Amanda Jakins with their daughters and pupils.

The authority has raised concerns about the impact dropping pupil numbers could have on the future viability of the school, and the impact going from three classes to two could have on children’s educational outcomes.

‘Great Gidding Primary School was blessing after move from Spain’

Emma Bhamra has two daughters at Great Gidding. She told the LDRS that she found out about the school after her youngest was rejected a place elsewhere.

She said being given a place at Great Gidding was a “blessing” that helped both of her daughters.

Ms Bhamra said the family moved to the area from Spain about a year ago. She explained that her youngest had been attending school in Spain where she had been learning in Spanish.

She said she tried homeschooling her daughter for two months while she saved up the money to buy a car to be able to drive her to Great Gidding, after being given a place there, but said it was a “nightmare”.

Ms Bhamra said after only a few months at Great Gidding the teachers had helped her daughter to exceed her expectations.

She said the school had also helped her eldest daughter who she said has a rare medical condition that can cause her a lot of pain.

The eldest daughter had previously attended a larger primary school nearby, but Ms Bhamra said they were not able to help her daughter in the same way Great Gidding did.

She said: “[The other school] did not have the time or capacity to help her as much, in such a big class she tended to get lost.

“The pain builds and escalates, the pain was getting to a bad point and they were ringing me at 11am as they did not have time for the staff to give her the attention she needed to take her and get a warm pack for her.

“At Great Gidding, they have kept her in school, she has only had time off recently for an operation.

“In the first three days there was a day they were considering calling me as she had a bad spell, but they went and got an oil radiator instead of calling me, they found something to help keep her warm, they went above and beyond.

“They helped her catch up on her education, her maths was not at the right level because she was missing a lot of classes.

“She is finally happy with friends and her sister, they get to play together and that could get lost if they end up at Sawtry as the infant and juniors are segregated, they do not have a joint playground.”

Ms Bhamra said her youngest daughter had taken 75p into the school without her knowing to give as a donation to help save the school.

She said: “It was so sweet, but heartbreaking as she does not understand the concept of money and thought ‘I have 75p I can save the school’.”

‘School is valuable local asset but struggles with people not knowing about it’

Matt Robinson’s seven-year-old son attends the primary school. He too found out about the school after his son was refused a place elsewhere, but said they were “very lucky” to find the school.

He said: “My son thrives there, I think the mixed classes are a good thing, I think it helped him grow in confidence. He loves helping younger children and feels responsible, he takes that seriously and it is great to see how it helps his confidence.

“He gets a lot more attention. I am concerned with him being bright, articulate and well behaved, if he is put in a 30-plus class, because he is not difficult he might be left to his own devices.”

Mr Robinson said the school is a “valuable asset to the local community”, but said it struggles with awareness of people knowing about it.

He added that his son is “devastated” that he might have to leave his friends behind, but said they are looking at other schools already, as he said they have to put him first.

Amanda Jakins six-year-old daughter attends the primary school. She said her daughter was “more severely affected” by the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns compared to her older sisters.

She said: “She never had the foundations both socially and academically to build on. As a result she was very behind when she started at Great Gidding.

“Thanks to the mixed year classes and the extra time and patience of the teachers and teaching assistants over the course of the time she has been at Great Gidding she has found her confidence and has made faster progress academically than we expected.

“The family feel of the school has meant that she has friends across all the year groups, with the bigger kids often helping and guiding the smaller ones.”

Ms Jakins said her daughter loves it at the school, and that she never has to “battle” to get her to school.

A decision on the future of the school will ultimately be made by councillors on the county council’s children and young people committee.

Ms Jakins said she would like the councillors to consider the impact of moving the children when making their decision.

She said: “They are likely to be scattered amongst other local schools and will lose those friendships that have been forced since covid.

“These kids have already dealt with so much in their short lives. For our daughter we are expecting another setback both socially and as a result academically from making her start again. She deserves better.”

‘Issue not taken lightly’

Speaking in a public meeting about the consultation on February 2, Jonathan Lewis, director for education at the county council, said the number of children at the school was forecast to go below 40 in September – meaning it would not be able to run three classes and would have to downsize to two.

Mr Lewis said the situation previously had been different as the number of children was predicted to come back up. He also said the requirement for schools had changed compared to 10 years ago.

He added the authority had looked at other options, including joining a federation with another school, and joining an academy trust, but said none of these options were deemed possible.

He said the authority was consulting on closure because they “cannot see another option”, but stressed a final decision had not yet been made. Mr Lewis added that the issue was “not taken lightly” explaining that the last school closure in Cambridgeshire was back in 1992.

